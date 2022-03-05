Comic Relief: Jordan North completes epic rowing challenge

Getty Images Jordan completed his incredible five day challenge on Friday

Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has completed an 100-mile row from London to Burnley to raise money for Comic Relief.

Jordan managed to get through the mammoth challenge over five days, raising more than £700,000 for the charity.

Lots of people came out to show their support as the former I'm A Celebrity contestant crossed the finish line. He was met with cheers, claps and shouts of encouragement as he completed the journey.

Jordan's dad and brother joined for his last mile, helping him make it to the very end.

How far did Jordan North row? Jordan's 100-mile row is equal to: 1,532 laps of his beloved Turf Moor which is in Burnley (lengthways) 1,490 laps along the front of Buckingham Palace The equivalent of 8,583 London buses And the equivalent of 83,385 Greg James'!

Getty Images Jordan found the challenge incredibly tough at times

The journey for the presenter was far from an easy one. A number of posts were shared on his Instagram page giving details about how tough the challenge was for him.

"Broken. Physically, mentally and emotionally broken! I didn't want to get in the boat this morning and row another 23 miles, but with all your support, love, and donations you helped me get through it," he wrote the day before he completed the row.

Lots of people shared of messages of support for Jordan as he battled through the tough challenge.

Getty Images Jordan shared a hug with his mum after finishing his journey

"Go on you absolute BEAUT of a human!!! Xxxx" said I'm A Celeb 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher who was in the jungle with Jordan.

"Extraordinary. There's magic in the air here in Burnley! TEN MILES TO GO!" presenter Greg James shared on social media before Jordan completed the row.

Do you have a special message for Jordan North? You can leave one in the comments below and also let us know what you'll be doing for Comic Relief this year!