Winter Paralympics 2022: Millie Knight scores first medal for Great Britain

Team GB has gotten off to a flying start at this year's Winter Paralympics after skier Millie Knight won Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The 23-year-old and her guide Brett Wild secured a bronze medal in the women's visually-impaired downhill event.

Knight and Wild completed a fantastic run, finishing in just one minute 23.20 seconds.

"At the start I was just thinking, find the seconds, do anything you can do to go faster, it doesn't matter if you're scared, keep going," Knight said.

The skier, who is taking part in her third Games this year, added: "This bronze is something very special. It ranks above our silver four years ago in Pyeongchang.

"We have gone through some tough things and it has changed us.

"Brett's belief and confidence in me has very much inspired me and made me want to do it not just for me, my family friends and sponsors but for him.

"Crossing the line with a smile on my face was our number one goal. We genuinely didn't believe we were at the level that would get us a medal, especially with the standard at the moment.

"I feel like I'm on cloud nine and I just genuinely can't believe that this is happening to us."

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova won gold with a time of one minute 19.50 seconds, while China's Zhu Daqing took silver with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds.