Winter Paralympics 2022: Millie Knight scores first medal for Great Britain

Last updated at 12:26
millie-knight.Getty Images
Millie completed her run in one minute 23.20 seconds

Team GB has gotten off to a flying start at this year's Winter Paralympics after skier Millie Knight won Great Britain's first medal at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

The 23-year-old and her guide Brett Wild secured a bronze medal in the women's visually-impaired downhill event.

Knight and Wild completed a fantastic run, finishing in just one minute 23.20 seconds.

"At the start I was just thinking, find the seconds, do anything you can do to go faster, it doesn't matter if you're scared, keep going," Knight said.

millie-knight.Reuters
Millie Knight has secured her first medal at the Winter Paralympic Games

The skier, who is taking part in her third Games this year, added: "This bronze is something very special. It ranks above our silver four years ago in Pyeongchang.

"We have gone through some tough things and it has changed us.

millie-knight-and-brett-wild.Getty Images
Millie celebrates her win with guide Brett

"Brett's belief and confidence in me has very much inspired me and made me want to do it not just for me, my family friends and sponsors but for him.

"Crossing the line with a smile on my face was our number one goal. We genuinely didn't believe we were at the level that would get us a medal, especially with the standard at the moment.

"I feel like I'm on cloud nine and I just genuinely can't believe that this is happening to us."

Meet Paralympics star Millie Knight (Filmed in 2014)

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova won gold with a time of one minute 19.50 seconds, while China's Zhu Daqing took silver with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds.

