Winter Paralympics 2022: The opening ceremony in pictures
The Winter Paralympics are well and truly underway in Beijing, China. The Games kicked off with an amazing opening ceremony held at the Beijing National Stadium. Here are some of the best bits.
The brightly lit Beijing National Stadium was packed with lots of spectators ready to see all the amazing athletes from around the world taking part in this year's events.
A music group entertained the crowds during a pre-show event before the big ceremony began.
The Chinese flag was raised inside the stadium to honour the hosts of this year's Games.
The team from Ukraine was led out on to the stage during the athlete parade alongside the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games mascot, Shuey Rhon Rhon.
The Ukrainian athletes received lots of support, including backing from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons who gave a speech calling for peace in light of the current conflict in Ukraine.
Each nation's flag was projected on to the floor as their teams came out during the athlete's parade.
Wheelchair curling athlete Gregor Ewan carried the flag for Great Britain during the parade.
Fireworks were set off around the stadium as the Paralympic cauldron was lit and lifted into the air.
Lots of people watched the fireworks from outside the stadium as they lit up the night sky.
Fireworks in the pattern of the official Paralympic symbol, which is made up of three curves known as agitos, was also set off above the stadium. The symbol emphasises the importance of the Games bringing athletes together from all over the world to compete.