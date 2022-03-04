Have you ever heard of a book hunt?

ASHLEE COLVIN More than 150 books were hidden all around Great Harwood

Books are a great way to get lost in another world and one primary school teacher from Lancashire wanted to give that gift to as many children in her local area as possible.

So, the teacher, Ashlee Colvin, decided to hide 150 books around her hometown for children to find to get more kids excited about reading.

The year three teacher said she "wanted a different way to get books into the community" after recognising that fewer kids were reading.

After coming up with the idea for the book hunt, Mrs Colvin asked for help with donations from her community so she could provide lots of free books to children.

She was able to use the donations she received to buy more than 100 books, package them up and hide them in different places all around her hometown of Great Harwood.

Mrs Colvin said: "As a kid, I didn't like books and struggled with reading, so I'm trying to make it more fun."

The reaction to her epic book hunt was amazing and the community has even decided to carry it on!

"The kids and parents are excited to read and get outdoors and hunt for the books," she said.

"The children can choose to keep the book if they want or read and re-hide it, posting clues of the location on the Facebook group I've set up."

Mrs Colvin hopes to introduce more book hunts in the future and also include books for children in a bigger age range.

