Martin tries out para-skiing and finds out more about the sport

The Winter Paralympics are finally underway in Beijing and one of the sports that will feature during the competition is para-skiing.

The para-skiing events will see athletes whizz down slopes at incredible speeds in a bid to win gold for their countries.

One particular form of para-skiing is known as sit-skiing, where people are seated while on the move.

Martin took a trip to an indoor ski slope in Manchester to find out more and try his hand at para-skiing.

Watch to find out how he got on!

To find out more about para-skiing you can try Disability Snowsport UK or contact your nearest indoor ski slope.

Newsround Home