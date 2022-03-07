National Cereal Day: Would you try these WEIRD new cereal flavours?

Deliveroo Would you give these takeaway flavoured cereals a try?

Monday 7 March is National Cereal Day! It's a special time for lovers of a good old bowl of milky goodness and one company has gone all out to mark the occasion.

Food delivery business Deliveroo has launched its very own range of takeaway flavoured cereals! And yes, you read that correctly.

For one day only, customers in Manchester, Bristol and London will be able to get their hands on three unique flavoured cereals.

These include sushi roll, which is seasoned with savoury seaweed powder and pickled ginger, margarita pizza complete with cheese and tomato flavours, and the Japanese inspired chicken katsu curry!

"When we heard it was World Cereal Day, we wanted to 'bowl' over cereal lovers with a breakfast dish to remember. We know our customers love to try weird and wonderful fusion dishes - which is why we've really milked it with this range of cereals," a Deliveroo spokesperson said.

Getty Images What's your favourite cereal and why?

These flavour combinations may sound rather unusual, but they're not the only ones! Take our quiz to see if you can figure out which weird food mash-ups are real and which are just too good (or perhaps too bad) to be true!

National Cereal Day wouldn't be complete without hearing your views! Which cereal is your absolute favourite and why? Would you be up for trying out the takeaway flavoured cereals, or is it something you'd happily miss out on? Let us know in the comments below!