Ukraine help: What can people in the UK do?

As the war in Ukraine continues following its invasion by Russia, many people in the UK are looking for ways they can help.

You may be doing fundraisers organised by your teachers in school or seeing charity appeals on TV or online - so here are some of the groups offering support in the crisis.

If you want to help but aren't sure where to start then speak to a parent, a teacher or an adult you trust, who can help point you in the right direction.

Being kind

One important way you can help, is by showing kindness to people you may know or meet.

Lots of children in your school, clubs, churches or towns might be directly affected by what's happening in Ukraine.

Their family heritage may be from Ukraine or from other countries in the region. You can offer support and friendship, which won't cost money, but can be very valuable at a difficult time.

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)

Refugees from Ukraine are moving into neighbouring countries like Poland

An appeal is being launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who are trying to get away from the fighting.

Fifteen UK aid agencies - including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children - are joining together to ask the public to donate.

The DEC has already thanked the Queen for making a "generous" private donation.

What is the DEC? The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to provide and deliver aid to ensure successful appeals The charities include Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Age International, British Red Cross, Cafod, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief

Homes in Ukraine have been destroyed and water supplies, hospitals and schools have been hit, the DEC says, and people there urgently need food, water, shelter and medical care.

The appeal will help people who have fled Ukraine, but also those who have been displaced to other parts of the country.

All public donations will be doubled by the UK government, up to a total of £20m.

Other charities

Other big charities operating in the UK and Ukraine are also appealing for funds to help in the humanitarian crisis, among them are:

Unicef, the United Nations' children's charity, which says it is helping to ensure families have clean water and food and that child health and protection services continue.

The UNHCR refugee agency, which is funding emergency shelters, repairs for homes damaged by shelling, emergency cash assistance, psychological support and warm clothing.

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, the largest representative body for Ukrainians in the UK, has raised more than £1.1m, which it said would fund medicine, food and other essentials.

The Refugee Council told the BBC that people living in the UK can also help by volunteering with its organisation.

Clothing and bedding

Georgina Kee-McCarter Georgina Kee-McCarter and Emily Peart are dance instructors at a centre in Belfast which has become a drop-off point for donations

As well as financial donations and big charities, local groups are collecting items such as clothing and bedding.

If you are interested in giving items to charity, you should check with the charity you have in mind which items are most needed and if they are still accepting donations.