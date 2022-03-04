There has been war in Ukraine for over a week since Russia invaded the country on 24 February 2022.

Jenny has travelled to the region to find out what is happening to the people trying to escape the fighting.

Many of them are heading to Poland, where lots of refugees have been arriving.

Jenny met two sisters - Anastasiia and Miroslova - who have escaped the war with their mum and hope to make it from Poland to Germany, and also spoke to some of the young people there helping out.

