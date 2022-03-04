Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo announced for Glastonbury

Getty Images

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as among the stars performing at this summer's Glastonbury festival.

The iconic music festival - which has had a two year pause because of the coronavirus pandemic - was supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020.

A lot of the acts who were due to play then are returning, including legendary former Beatles star, Sir Paul McCartney.

The 900-acre site in Somerset, Worthy Farm, will welcome over 200,000 festival goers between 22-26 June this summer.

Who is performing?

Getty Images

Billie Eilish will take to the Pyramid stage on Friday night and, in doing so, will become the youngest ever headliner.

The 20-year-old American singer is the first female headliner since 2016 (although Taylor Swift was due to perform in 2020 before the festival was cancelled).

Getty Images Sir Paul McCartney (pictured) will become the oldest ever headliner.

Sir Paul McCartney is the Saturday night headliner and will become the oldest ever person to perform in that slot.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is closing the festival on Sunday night.

More than 80 acts have been added to the line-up including Brit Award winner, Little Simz, Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks, Nigerian star Burna Boy and teenage superstar, Olivia Rodrigo.

Motown legend, Diana Ross, is going to be performing in the "legend slot" on Sunday afternoon.

Gender parity

Getty Images Little Simz (pictured) is one of the female performers at this year's Glastonbury

Glastonbury's festival organisers have been committed to achieving a 50/50 between male and female performers.

Out of the 89 names announced so far, 48 of the performers are women or include female artists.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC, "Our future has to be 50/50."