Ukraine: What is a humanitarian corridor?

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have agreed for the need to create humanitarian corridors for civilians.

It's after a second round of peace talks between the two countries took place - however, at the moment no humanitarian corridor has actually been announced.

Several Ukrainian cities are currently surrounded or almost surrounded by Russian forces, following the invasion of the country by Russia last week.

It's hoped the humanitarian corridors will allow for the evacuation of civilians and the arrival of aid such as food and medicine.

What is a humanitarian corridor?

Humanitarian corridors are spaces or routes created to allow civilians to safely leave conflict zones.

They work by both sides agreeing to a small period of time where there in no fighting in a particular area.

This means people who aren't in the armed services or police can escape from dangerous areas and aid can be brought in to help those who have to stay there.

What is a humanitarian crisis? A humanitarian crisis means the health and safety of lots of people in a particular area or country is under threat and help is needed.

Why are humanitarian corridors needed in Ukraine?

According to the United Nations, there is a growing humanitarian crisis happening in Ukraine, following the invasion of Russia.

Lots of major cities in Ukraine are currently surrounded by - or under attack from - Russian troops.

This is significant because there have been reports of Russian troops cutting off power and water supplies for residents in these cities.

More than one million refugees have left their homes and fled the country.

The UN estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine will need relief and protection over the coming months.

Both sides agreed for the need for talks and sent negotiators for a second round of peace discussions in neighbouring country, Belarus.

While no agreement for the end of the war was agreed, there was an agreement on the need to create humanitarian corridors.