Blue Peter Book Awards: Wildlife stories win the prizes

Two books all about wildlife and the natural world have taken the trophies at the Blue Peter book Awards.

Invented by Animals by Christiane Dorian and Gosia Herba won the prize for Best Book with Facts, and The Last Bear by Hannah Gold and Levi Pinfold was the winner for Best Story.

The Blue Peter Book Award - which is run by BookTrust, the UK's largest children's reading charity - honours authors and illustrators who have created the best books for primary school-aged children, published in the last 12 months.

The winning titles were voted for by more than 300 children from 12 schools across the UK and were selected from a shortlist of six.

The Last Bear follows an adventure set in the Arctic, exploring central character April's relationship with her father and also addresses climate change.

"Whilst The Last Bear touches upon serious themes, at its core it is a story about the love between a child and an animal." said Hannah Gold.

"Some of my earliest memories are visits to the library with my mum and then scampering back home to lose myself in the pages of a book. Books aren't just about escape. For children, stories play an increasingly important role in teaching empathy, kindness and tolerance."

The illustrator Levi Pinfold, added: "Who'd have thought reading too many comics as a kid would lead to a Blue Peter Book Award?! It's amazing to be a part of Hannah's wonderful book. To me, good stories are the ultimate enjoyment. It doesn't matter what kind of person you are, you can guarantee someone has written a story which will grab you and not let go...

"Take a chance, try something that looks good, it can change your life! It did mine."

Invented by Animals is a non-fiction book exploring how animals' bodies, behaviour and skills have influenced the development of a range of human inventions.

"I am thrilled to win the Blue Peter Book Award amongst so many fantastic books," said author Christiane Dorian.

"The fact that it is judged by children makes it even more special, as they are the best critics. I would say to children, read about what you enjoy. Whether it's stepping into an imaginary world of wizards or learning all about amazing creatures or tropical jungles, books help us to understand the world around us and stimulate our curiosity and imagination."

Illustrator Gosia Herba added: "I love creating books for children, so it's my greatest joy to be appreciated by the readers. As a child, I spent most of my time reading or drawing, two things, each connected with books, which helped me discover my true passion: illustrating and making books for kids.

"We can do incredible things using nothing but our imagination and reading can be a great adventure. Don't be discouraged if you don't like a particular book. Look for another one that will interest and amaze you with the story.

"There are so many books in the world that everyone will find something interesting."