Bafta Games Awards 2022: Fortnite, Mario Party Superstars and Ratchet & Clank all nominated!

The nominations for the 2022 Bafta Games Awards have been announced!

There are loads of games in the running to win in 18 categories at the awards which take place on 7 April.

It Takes Two, a game about two dolls which come to life has been nominated in eight categories, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is nominated for seven, and Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 get six each.

All awards are voted for by a group of games industry professionals except the Game of the Year award, which is voted for by the public.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Unpacking are both in the running for Game of the Year.

What games have been nominated for the Family category?

The Family category highlights games that will work really well for parents and children.

These often include multiplayer features and feature a cast of family-friendly characters. There are six nominees...

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomnia

Released last the year, Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart is the sixteenth game in the series.

In the game, players can travel through lots of different worlds playing as Ratchet the mechanic, and his robot friend Clank, using lots of gadgets to take down an evil space emperor Nefarious.

Ratchet & Clark: Rift Apart has been nominated in seven categories including Best Game and Animation.

Forza Horizon 5

Playground Games Forza Horizon 5 is in the running for six Baftas

Forza Horizon 5 was one of Microsoft's biggest updates at Gamescom 2021.

The driving game, released in November, takes you across breath-taking scenery in Mexico and features over 500 different care to drive.

The fifth instalment in the Forza Horizon racing franchise is nominated for six Baftas.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is an open-world game which focuses on exploring the world and conserving the wildlife. Alba is visiting her grandparents on a Mediterranean island.

She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it.

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is also up for the Game Beyond Entertainment award, which looks at which games deliver impactful messages, for its focus on the environment.

Chicory: a colourful adventure

Finji

Colouring book adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale mixes top down gameplay with pure creativity.

If you've ever coloured in a colouring book and thought 'I'd love to do this on Switch', this is the game for you.

Although actually, you're a dog wielding a magical paintbrush bringing colour to the world!

Chicory is also up for the Game of the Year award which is voted for by the public and the Game Beyond Entertainment for its focus on mental health.

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo Mario Party Superstars has five boards to play

A superstar edition of classic Mario 64 boards, Mario Party Superstars was announced at Nintendo Direct last year.

Mario Party Superstars features five boards to play on, including Peach's birthday cake and Space Land. It's a definitely a nod to Nintendo history.

Unpacking

If you love organising things and tidying your room, this game could be for you! But if you're not a fan of putting everything in its proper place, maybe not.

Basically it is a whole life told through the unpacking of boxes as the character grows up - so things like soft toys, mugs, books are all taken out and put into a new home.

Unpacking is up for four nominations including Game of the Year so it seems some people really do like tidying their room!

What other games are up for awards?

Nintendo/Animal Crossing Animal Crossing: New Horizons is nominated in the Evolving Game category

The Evolving Game category, which is for games released before 2021 that have seen significant improvements and updates during the past year, has some great games up for nomination.

Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and FortnightFortnite are all in this category so there are some heavy-weight contenders!

Nintendo's Game Builder Garage is up for the Game Beyond Entertainment award and is aimed at kids who want to learn to design games themselves and maybe hope one day to have their own game nominated!

Let us know in the comments what your favourite game has been this year!