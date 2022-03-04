play
What is the Dark Skies Festival?

The Dark Skies Festival celebrates the natural beauty of the night sky!

A sky full of twinkling stars is a truly magical sight, but things like light pollution - which is when there is too much artificial lighting - can make it a little tricky to spot them.

This can also be bad news for animals like hedgehogs, owls and bats which are often out and about at night.

This festival, which takes place in locations right across the country, is encouraging people to turn off their lights, get outside and have a go at stargazing.

Jessica and Elsie have been at the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales Dark Skies festival to see what wonders they can spot in the sky.

They tell us what the festival is all about, why it's important and how you can get involved too!

