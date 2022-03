It's World Book Day and this year's message is: You are a reader.

De-Graft has been chatting to Blue Peter Book Award nominee, Maisie Chan, to find out ALL about her new book, Danny Chung Does Not Do Maths.

It focuses on a British born Chinese boy called Danny, and Maisie believes it's important for children to see themselves in the books they read.

She also gives some tips for children who would like to be an author!