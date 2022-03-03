Blue lobsters: What is the rare type of crustacean?

MORGAN BIZEC This lobster was caught in waters near Jersey

Have you ever heard of or seen a blue lobster? You wouldn't be alone if you haven't!

It's a pretty rare phenomenon, but a fisherman in Jersey stumbled across one of the colourful crustaceans in the sea whilst out on a fishing trip.

"It was in one of our 400 pots, we fish 25 pots to a string and it came up in one of them," the fisherman, Morgan Bizec, said.

Mr Bizec could've kept the rare lobster, but he decided to let it back into the ocean to help conserve the species.

However, the big question is - what exactly is it that makes a lobster like this one blue?!

Well, it's all down to a genetic difference which causes some lobsters to produce more of a certain protein than others.

Blue lobsters are believed to be so rare that the chances of catching one is estimated to be about one-in-two-million!

Getty Images Lobsters can come in a variety of different colours!

The majority of lobsters are a dark brown colour, but they can also come in other strange shades including orange, red and even yellow!

"These are very rare and unique findings, I've seen people catching lobsters of unusual colourations due to its abnormal genetics," said Gareth Jeffreys who is the chairman of the Marine Biology Section of the Société Jersiaise.

Getty Images How vibrant is this yellow lobster!