Golden eagle numbers soar in the south of Scotland!

PA Media 33 golden eagles were recorded after the introduction of a project to boost their numbers in the wild

The number of golden eagles in the south of Scotland has reached new heights!

The highest number of the birds - which were once on the verge of extinction - has been recorded in the area since the early 19th century.

33 birds in total were recorded after the introduction of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project to boost their numbers in the wild.

Before the project began, there was only between two and four pairs of golden eagles across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

A study by NatureScot, which oversees the protection and improvement of the natural environment in Scotland, shows the habitat is actually suitable for up to 16 pairs of the birds.

PA Media The method used during this project is the first of its kind to be carried out in the UK

As part of the work done to save the species, conservationists caught seven young golden eagles from the Outer Hebrides, which is a group of islands off the west coast of mainland Scotland. The Outer Hebrides has Europe's highest concentrations of the species.

The birds were then taken and relocated to the Southern Uplands of Scotland. This method is the first of its kind to be carried out in the UK and the conservation team will continue to observe how the birds get on in their new home.

"This could be a ground-breaking technique for the global conservation management of golden eagles and other raptors," said Cat Barlow who is the manager of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project.

"We will continue to monitor these birds to see if they settle, thrive and breed in the south of Scotland, which will be the real measure of success."

Did you know? The golden eagle is the second largest bird of prey in the UK after the white-tailed eagle. The average golden eagle can live for up to 23 years!

What makes this project different?

Typically, conservation programmes like this tend to release birds collected as chicks from nests into areas where they are trying to encourage population growth. This is something the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project had done before.

However, partly due to Covid-19 restrictions, the team struggled to find enough baby birds to relocate to the south of Scotland. They decided to change their approach by catching and moving free-flying birds.

Since 2018, the project has moved 12 baby golden eagles collected at around six to eight weeks old from the Highlands, as well as the latest seven birds aged between six months and three years.

PA Media Golden eagles were once on the verge of extinction

"This ground-breaking project has accomplished so much over just a few years, bringing a viable population of golden eagles back to south Scotland and inspiring other similar initiatives around the world," said Francesca Osowska, NatureScot's chief executive.

"Particularly during the twin crises of climate emergency and biodiversity loss, it's wonderful to see a success like this.

"Golden eagles are a vital part of Scotland's wildlife and we're passionate about returning them to places where they used to thrive. This is brilliant partnership working and a great support for the local green economy."