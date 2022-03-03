Paralympic Winter Games 2022: Athletes from Russia and Belarus banned

Reuters Russian and Belarusian athletes were initially set to compete in the Beijing Paralympics as neutral athletes

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to compete in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games which starts on 4 March after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reversed their original decision.

The IPC had said on Wednesday the athletes would be able to compete as neutrals, a move which was criticised by many including the UK government and ParalympicsGB.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the IPC president, Andrew Parsons, said the 83 athletes from both countries could no longer compete.

He said the decision was made due to an "overwhelming" number of countries threatening to withdraw from the Games and concerns about safety in the athletes village.

Parsons described the Russian and Belarusian athletes affected as "victims of your governments' actions".

"We are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix," he added.

Russian forces launched a military attack on Ukraine on the 24 February.

Thousands of refugees have been forced to leave the country to escape the fighting, with many heading to neighbouring countries including Poland and Moldova.

The Belarusian government and armed forces have shown support for, and assisted in, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There were set to be 71 competitors from Russia and 12 from Belarus - plus guides for both nations - competing in Beijing.

PA Media IPC president Andrew Parsons said the original decision to let them compete was reversed because of a number of countries threatening to withdraw from the Games

On Wednesday, a number of governing bodies criticised the IPC for not immediately banning Russian and Belarusian athletes.

A joint statement from the athletes of Ukraine and the Global Athlete group, an international athlete-led body that aims to inspire change in world sport, said the IPC had issued "another blow" to every Ukrainian athlete and citizen with its original decision to let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete.

The full Ukrainian Paralympic team - made up of 20 athletes and nine guides - managed to travel Beijing to compete in the Games.

The Paralympic Games is the latest in a series of sports events which have banned Russia and Belarus from taking part.