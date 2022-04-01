BBC Newsround Press Pack Privacy Notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such personal data.

This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

The Newsround Press Pack is back!

BBC's Newsround wants to hear from our young audience about things that affect their lives right now. We want to hear from young budding journalists, school classes and teachers who have news from their school to share.

When we receive a story that we may want to develop and take further, we will contact the school to discuss, which may involve coming out to the school to film the story.

Press Pack news will feature online in a dedicated Press Pack section on our website, and the very best stories could be turned into reports for our bulletin or given a shout-out during the show. If we broadcast your contribution, this may include the programme being available online and/or on demand, and your contribution may be used again in a future broadcast.

Our aim is to grow the number of schools interacting with the Newsround and provide a mechanism through which you can bring news stories to us. For this purpose we have set up a designated email address where you can contact the Newsround team directly.

What will BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal data that you have provided to us about yourself. We will use your personal data provided by you to verify your contribution for the purposes of the Newsround bulletin and programme, and should we need to contact you.

Personal data:

If you are under the age of 16 you must have permission from your parent/guardian to submit a news story. The BBC will collect and process the following personal data about you:

Name

Email address

Parent/legal guardians name (if applicable)

Parent/legal guardians email (if applicable)

Your story which may contain additional personal data

Audio/ visual data (if applicable)

Where possible, you should not submit or share any sensitive data such as your health information when providing contributions.

However, it is possible the BBC will also collect and process special category data depending on the content of your submission. This might include personal data revealing:

Your racial or ethnic origin

Your religious or philosophical beliefs

Your health

If you want to submit any videos or photos, please make sure you have permission to do so.

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal data.

This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed.

For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice.

As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is public interest.

The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates and entertains.

The BBC processes your special category data (if applicable) on the lawful basis that processing is necessary for reasons of substantial public interest pursuant to the exercise of a function conferred by the BBC's Royal Charter.

As outlined in the BBC's Charter, the public purposes of the BBC is to produce the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and to reflect, represent and serve the diverse communities of all the UK's nations and regions.

Sharing your personal data

The BBC works with our approved third-party providers who help us to provide some of our services. These partners only use your personal data on behalf of the BBC and not independently of the BBC. We currently use a third-party email provider to receive your submission.

We may share your personal data with a third party where required or permitted by law.

Retaining your personal data

We hope to use your submission as part of Newsround bulletin or programme, but we can't guarantee it.

The BBC will retain your submission for one (1) year after which it will be deleted. If your contribution is used for broadcast, your personal data will be retained and archived in perpetuity.

The personal data collected will be stored within the UK and EEA.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law.

You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our, Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO)

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.