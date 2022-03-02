Ukraine: What's life like for people living in Russia right now?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Jenny Hill reports for Newsround about what life is like for young people in Russia right now

Since the Russian invasion life has changed dramatically for many people living in Ukraine. Cities have been attacked, and many people have had to leave their homes.

But what happens in Russia now will also be really important in deciding the future of Ukraine.

For ordinary people living in Russia life has changed hugely since last week, and people around the world are wondering whether it will have any effect on the war.

Why is life changing for people in Russia?

Getty Images Disney has said it will no longer be releasing its films in Russia

People in Russia are seeing big changes to their lives as a result of the conflict, and this includes many children.

"Life is already changing for young people in Russia and that's because the West is punishing Russia for invading Ukraine," said BBC correspondent Jenny Hill, based in Moscow.

"For example, Russian sports teams aren't allowed any more to take part in international tournaments, you can't buy things like Apple products in Russia any more, companies like Disney are no longer going to release their films here and this morning, one of my colleagues has already told me he's not able to get spare parts for his car."

Many other big organisations and industries have also tried to distance themselves from Russia since President Putin ordered the attack on Ukraine.

What are people in Russia being told about the war in Ukraine?

Getty Images What those in Russia are being told about the Ukrainian invasion isn't the same as what much of the rest of the world is hearing and seeing

The information that many people in Russia receive about the invasion of Ukraine is very different from what people in the UK or rest of Europe are able to see. In Russia, the government has control over large parts of what people can see on TV and other media.

"Vladimir Putin the Russian president doesn't really want people in Russia to understand the full extent of the war in Ukraine, so state (government) television doesn't show everything that you're able to see at home," Jenny explained.

Western governments, including the UK, have accused Mr Putin of using propaganda - that's a term used to describe information, which is often incorrect or biased, being promoted in an attempt to persuade people to take on a particular opinion or point of view.

Governments or states may try and use propaganda to hide things from their citizens or encourage them to believe misleading information.

What is propaganda? Propaganda is the promotion or spreading of information that aims to influence the opinions of the public. This information, which is often spread by a government or those in positions of power, can be completely false, partly true or misleading in some way.

Getty Images In Russia, the state has control over the information people hear and see on the news channels

However, not everyone in Russia supports or believes the information being given on these state controlled TV channels.

"A lot of people do get their news from independent sources," Jenny said.

An independent source is one that isn't in any way connected to the state or government.

You can read more about propaganda and how it was used during wars throughout history here.

What do ordinary people think about what's happening?

Although there are Russians who believe what their government has said about the conflict in Ukraine, there are others who don't. It's hard to know how many people in Russia oppose the invasion, as protests are strictly controlled by the government.

Reuters People in St Petersburg take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

"They [some Russian people] look at social media, and some of them are so horrified by what they're seeing that they're taking to the streets in protest. Now that's a really risky thing to do in Russia and already thousands of people have been arrested simply for demonstrating against the war," Jenny said.

Jenny says that for many Russians, their views on the war largely depends on which generation they come from.

Getty Images The world of football has responded to the war, with Fifa and Uefa banning Russian football clubs and national teams from all competitions until further notice

"Some families here are really divided as well because the children look at social media and they oppose what they see, they don't like war in Ukraine," she said.

"But the parents and grandparents perhaps are getting all of their information from state television and they still trust Mr Putin and they support what he's doing in Ukraine."