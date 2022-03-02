play
Watch Newsround

Humpback whales no longer on Australia's endangered list

Last updated at 17:04
comments
View Comments
humpback-whale.Getty Images
Humpback whale numbers in Australian waters have increased significantly over the last 60 years

Humpback whales have been removed from Australia's threatened species list 60 years after the practice of whaling, which is when the mammals are hunted for food and other products like oil, largely came to an end.

Humpback whales, which were once on the brink of extinction, have seen a remarkable improvement in their numbers.

"At the height of the global whaling industry there were as few as 1500 humpback whales in Australian waters, today that population is believed to be as many as 40,000 individuals and growing," said Australia's environment minister Sussan Ley.

It suggests efforts to look after the mammals have been largely successful. However, the Australian government says measures will still remain in place to protect the mammals.

"This is not about removing safeguards for humpbacks, which are still a protected migratory species, but it is a recognition of the success of the outstanding conservation efforts that are in place," Minister Ley said.

humpback-whales.Getty Images
The humpback whale population in Australian waters has increased from 1500 to an estimated 40,000

"Our removal of the humpback from the threatened species list is based on science and sends a clear signal about what can be achieved through coordinated action. It is a message of hope for the welfare of a number of species."

Despite the positive change to humpback whale numbers, conservationist groups supporting the protection of the animals have raised concerns about the impact climate change could have on humpback whale numbers as the world's oceans get warmer.

krill.Getty Images
Krill are a major food source for the whales

It's believed changes to ocean temperatures could have a significant impact on krill populations in Antarctica. Krill are one of the main food sources humpbacks rely on.

The whales also face problems caused by plastic pollution, with the mammals getting trapped in larger plastic items and swallowing smaller objects.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Martin finds out why plastic is a problem (Pictures from Greenpeace, Caroline Power and Blue Planet II/BBC iPlayer)

More like this

blue-whale

Blue whales: New population found in the Indian Ocean

blue-whales-swimming

'Astonishing' rise in blue whale numbers

North Atlantic right whale

Why are these whales getting smaller?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Aleksei-Bugaev-of-Russia.

Russian athletes allowed to compete as 'neutrals' at Winter Games

comments
2
Fake news and Facts keys on a computer keyboard.
play
1:23

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis

Russian and Ukrainian flags

Click here to find all our content about the war in Ukraine

Newsround Home