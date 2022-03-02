Paralympic Winter Games 2022: Athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as neutrals

EPA Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as neutrals at this year's Games

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete as neutrals at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games which begin later this week.

This means they will not compete for their countries or be included in the medal table, but will instead compete under the Paralympic flag.

The decision comes after members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which oversees the Games, met to discuss how both the Paralympic Games and Paralympic Sport have been impacted by the actions of the governments in Russia and Belarus.

Both are said to have broken what's known as the Olympic Truce, which is an agreement aimed at promoting peace and protecting athletes from all over world competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Russian forces launched a military attack on Ukraine on the 24 February, just days before the Paralympic Games were due to begin. Thousands of refugees have been forced to leave the country to escape the fighting, with many heading to neighbouring countries including Poland and Moldova.

The Belarusian government and armed forces have shown support for, and assisted in, Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A number of Ukrainian Olympic and Paralympic athletes spoke out before the IPC's decision, calling on the body to suspend all Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from any involvement in the upcoming Games.

PA Media IPC president Andrew Parsons said the measures taken against Russia and Belarus were the "harshest possible punishment"

Andrew Parsons, who is the president of the IPC, said the measures the organisation took were the "harshest possible punishment" under its constitution.

"The IPC and wider Paralympic Movement is greatly concerned by the gross violation of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments in the days prior to the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games," he said.

What is the Olympic Truce? The Olympic Truce was first introduced in Ancient Greece. It was an agreement signed by the heads of three Greek city-states which were often at war with one another. The treaty allowed for athletes competing in and spectators watching the ancient Olympic Games to take part safely. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to reintroduce the Olympic Truce in 1994. The aim was to protect the interests of sport and the competing athletes and promote peaceful competition.

In addition to the measures introduced by the IPC, it also says it will hold no events in either Russia or Belarus "until further notice".

The IPC says it will also look into introducing even tougher punishments later this year for countries who breach the Olympic Truce in the future. This could see nations which fail to stick to the conditions of the Olympic Truce suspended from the Games completely.

What else do we know about the Games?

Getty Images This year's Games will be taking place in Beijing

It's been said that Friday's opening ceremony which takes place in Beijing will be used to promote "a message of peace".

"The eyes of the world will be watching the Paralympic Winter Games in the coming days," The IPC president said.

"It is vital we show to world leaders through our sport that we can unite as human beings and that our true power is found when promoting peace, understanding and inclusion.

"This is at the core of what the Paralympic Movement does and what it stands for. We should not lose sight of this now, no matter what the circumstances."