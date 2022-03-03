Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner says he'll sell the club

PA Media

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he's selling the football club.

The Russian billionaire - who has owned the London-based Premier League club for 19 years - leaves just months after Chelsea won the Champions League title.

His imminent departure follows Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, which has seen more than a million Ukrainians flee from the country.

Abramovich is alleged to have ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although he denies this.

In a statement, the businessman said all profits from the sale of the club would be donated "to the "victims of the war in Ukraine".

Who is Roman Abramovich?

PA Media

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140 million.

He was largely unknown outside Russia at the time, but was understood to be one of the richest men in the country.

Since buying the club, he has spent a lot of money to help Chelsea become one of the top sides in Europe.

He has personally loaned the club £1.5 billion, in order to fund player and manager signings.

Chelsea have spent £2 billion in the transfer market since 2003, and have appointed 13 different managers.

Under his ownership, the club has won every major trophy possible - including the Champions League twice, both the Premier League and FA Cup five times, the Europa League twice and the League Cup three times.

He's also helped establish Chelsea's women's team as one of the best sides in Europe, winning the Women's Super League four times, the Women's FA Cup three times, and reaching the Champions League final last season.

Why is he selling Chelsea?

PA Media

The UK and US are among several countries who have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine.

One of the ways they're trying to stop the invasion is by bringing in financial sanctions against Russia.

A sanction is a penalty applied to a country by another when they are seen to be doing something wrong.

The European Union has brought in financial sanctions against Russian billionaires.

This means the billionaires can't access their money outside of Russia, including property and businesses.

The UK government hasn't sanctioned Abramovich yet but several high profile politicians - including the Labour leader Keir Starmer - have questioned why not in recent days.

Another billionaire called Hansjorg Wyss said he had been offered the chance to buy Chelsea.

Wyss said Abramovich wanted "to get rid of Chelsea quickly" after the threat of sanctions was raised in Parliament.

What happens next?

Chelsea will have to find a buyer and this could take a while.

Abramovich values the club at £3 billion so it would be the most expensive football club purchase of all time.