World Book Day: How to make a last-minute costume

Getty Images

World Book Day is on Thursday 5 March and many children will be dressing up as their favourite characters from books.

The most important thing is that you have fun on the day and get to share your love of books.

If you want to dress up but you haven't got a costume sorted, take some inspo from the photos that Newsround viewers sent last year .

Send us photos of your costume Send us your pictures for World Book Day!

Need some more help? Here are five tips for how to put together an easy World Book Day costume.

1. Have a look through your wardrobe

This costume by Newsround viewer Christian uses different pieces of clothing to make the great Sherlock Holmes outfit!

You don't have to buy a fancy dress outfit you might have clothes that work already, and if you don't try raiding someone else's closet.

Stripy t-shirt, could you be Burglar Bill or if it's red and white how about Tracy Beaker? A ballerina outfit and you can easily become Angelina Ballerina. A blue dress and an apron and you're Alice from Alice in Wonderland. The Boy in the Dress? Well that's very easy!

2. Use your PE kit or school uniform

Faith dressed as Mildred Hubble, from The Worst Witch for 2021's World Book Day

Although for some World Book Day is a chance to ditch the school uniform, there are lot of characters in books that wear school uniform. Matilda, the Worst Witch and Harry Potter are good examples. Or does your PE kit work for the Football Academy books?

2. Get crafty with paper and paint

Check out this amazing Stickman costume by Oscar! Great job!

Once you have a basic outfir you'll probably need to add some extra details. Find some cardboard and paint and get making! Fancy being the BFG, get a couple of cardboard plates, paint them your skin colour and attach them to the side of your face to become giant ears. Staying with Roald Dahl, cardboard and some orange paint and you could become the peach from James and the Giant Peach!

And if you have some old clothes that you are allowed to draw or paint on, get creative!

3. Upcycle some rubbish

Getty Images Make a home-made jetpack with a plastic bottle

Don't go fishing around your bins, but there are lots of things that you might usually throw away which could be useful. Plastic bottles can be turned into rockets or jet packs for a space-themed book like Goodnight Spaceman.

Or you can use one to make the medicine from George's Marvellous Medicine.

4. Adapt a fancy dress costume

Getty Images

Do you have any fancy dress outfits at home? Animal costumes are perfect as there are lot of animal characters in books. A tiger costume is perfect for the Tiger Who Came to Tea. You can even do the Cat in the Hat with a furry onesie, just make a tail with an old pair of tights!