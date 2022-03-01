play
Special stamps to mark FA Cup's 150th anniversary

The Royal Mail has announced a special set of stamps will be issued to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup. The FA Cup was launched in 1871/72 with just 12 teams taking part. Today 729 clubs compete for the prize.
They feature famous moments in the competition's history, such as the first time the final was played at the original Wembley Stadium in 1923.
Undated handout photo issued by Royal Mail of the stamp showing Wembley Stadium - Crowds on the pitch at the 1923 Final -PA Media
One stamp will pay tribute to the Royal Family's special role in the FA Cup, showing King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the cup to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937.
Undated handout photo issued by Royal Mail of the stamp showing Royal Patronage - King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937PA Media
This stamp shows West Bromwich Albion supporters cheering their team in the 1968 Final.
Undated handout photo issued by Royal Mail of the stamp showing A Big Day Out - West Bromwich Albion supporters cheering their team in the 1968 Final,PA Media
Director of pro game relations, Andy Ambler said the stamps show historic moments which "create lasting memories". This one shows Arsenal players Charlie George and Frank McLintock in 1971.
Undated handout photo issued by Royal Mail of the stamp showing Lifting the Cup - Arsenal players Charlie George and Frank McLintock parading the trophy in 1971,PA Media
This 1987 final saw Coventry playing against Tottenham Hotspur - considered by Royal Mail and the FA to be an "iconic moment" in history.
Keith Houchen equalising for Coventry against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1987 FinalPA Media
This iconic moment is less far back in history than the other - it shows Lincoln City beating Burnley 1-0 in 2017 to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter finals. The stamps will go on general sale from 8 March 8.
In 2017, Lincoln City beat Burnley 1-0 to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the Quarter Finals, one of set celebrating the 150th anniversary of the FA CupPA Media

