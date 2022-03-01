Special stamps to mark FA Cup's 150th anniversary

The Royal Mail has announced a special set of stamps will be issued to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup. The FA Cup was launched in 1871/72 with just 12 teams taking part. Today 729 clubs compete for the prize.
They feature famous moments in the competition's history, such as the first time the final was played at the original Wembley Stadium in 1923.
One stamp will pay tribute to the Royal Family's special role in the FA Cup, showing King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the cup to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937.
This stamp shows West Bromwich Albion supporters cheering their team in the 1968 Final.
Director of pro game relations, Andy Ambler said the stamps show historic moments which "create lasting memories". This one shows Arsenal players Charlie George and Frank McLintock in 1971.
This 1987 final saw Coventry playing against Tottenham Hotspur - considered by Royal Mail and the FA to be an "iconic moment" in history.
This iconic moment is less far back in history than the other - it shows Lincoln City beating Burnley 1-0 in 2017 to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter finals. The stamps will go on general sale from 8 March 8.