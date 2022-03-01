play
International Wheelchair Day: What does your wheelchair mean to you?

Last updated at 14:50
International Wheelchair Day: Martin on what his wheelchair means to him

It's International Wheelchair Day!

The day is important for millions of wheelchair users around the world because their lives would be very different without their wheelchair.

It's chance for wheelchair users to celebrate the positive impact their wheelchair has in their lives.

Newsround presenter Martin says his wheelchair is important to him because it "gives him independence".

He even has names for his wheelchair including Wheelbarrow and Donkey!

We want to know what your wheelchair means to you. Maybe you are a wheelchair user or someone close to you uses a wheelchair - tell us about your experience.

And is there anyone in a wheelchair you know that you'd like to celebrate?

Let us know in the comments.

