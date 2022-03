St David is the patron saint of Wales and he is celebrated on the 1 March.

To mark the day, Welsh people around the world wear one or both of Wales's national emblems - a daffodil and a leek. Special concerts and parades are also held in St David's honour.

Patron saints are chosen to be special protectors or guardians over all areas of life.

Newsround spoke to some children in Wales to find out more about St David's Day.