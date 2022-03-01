Ukraine continues to defend itself after being invaded by Russia last week.

Fighting is taking place across large parts of the country with Russian forces trying to take control of the major cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The fast-moving nature of the invasion has led to misleading videos and information being shared online.

BBC Specialist Disinformation Reporter Marianna Spring has some tips on how to spot what's true and what's false.

