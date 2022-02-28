Pokémon: Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company / Nintendo Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly - the three new starter Pokémon

The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

The news was announced on 27 February, Pokémon Day, the day that the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games first launched in Japan in 1996.

The presentation gave a first look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.

There were also a few other exciting announcements.

What do we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games promise to be "an open-world adventure". The trailer gives a glimpse of landscapes and the announcement on the website says "You'll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over!"

Three new Generation 9 Pokémon have also been introduced - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Sprigatito is described as a capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon. Fuecoco, a laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace. And earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon, Quaxly, is the third pokémon the trainer can choose.

The Pokémon Company / Nintendo There's a different outfit depending on what game you play - this is the outfit for Pokémon Scarlet

Depending if you play Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, there are different outfits for the main characters.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games are due to arrives late 2022.

What else was announced?

In other news Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which launched earlier this year, is getting a free update called Daybreak which includes investigating new outbreaks. Production has begun on a limited animated series set in the Hisui region.

Pokémon Go is due to expand and monsters from the Alola region are due to appear from 1 March.

And Pokémon Unite is getting some new features including a new type of quick battle.