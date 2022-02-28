Ukraine: People helping refugees in Poland and other countries on the border
Refugees escaping the conflict in Ukraine have been arriving In Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, where people are providing aid.
Announcing the opening of the national borders for all Ukrainians, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the refugees are “welcome to bring their pets with them.” These passengers arriving in Przemysal, Poland by train have bought their dog.
Getty Images
Romania, Hungary and Poland have all made exceptions to the usually strict rules for pets and vets are meeting people at the border to help - this Ukrainian woman has arrived in Poland with her cat.
Getty Images
Scout organisations in Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia have been organising collections and helping with aid. Here a Polish scout and a train guard helps a lost girl on the train platform.
The largest numbers of refugees have headed for Poland, with others entering Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia. Here people organise aid donations inside a sports hall close to the border crossing point in Kroscienko, Poland.
Getty Images
This school in Hungary has been turned into a temporary shelter for Ukrainians arriving in the country.
Getty Images
Many families have been travelling for days to reach the border. Many children had to leave many of their belongings behind so volunteers like these on the Ukrainian-Polish border have been giving out free toys.
Getty Images
Toys are also given out to refugees arriving in Eastern Slovakia which also borders Ukraine.