Last updated at 15:53
image

Ukraine: People helping refugees in Poland and other countries on the border

Refugees escaping the conflict in Ukraine have been arriving In Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, where people are providing aid.
Announcing the opening of the national borders for all Ukrainians, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the refugees are “welcome to bring their pets with them.” These passengers arriving in Przemysal, Poland by train have bought their dog.
Passengers arrived on a train from Ukraine to the railway station in Przemysl, PolandGetty Images
Romania, Hungary and Poland have all made exceptions to the usually strict rules for pets and vets are meeting people at the border to help - this Ukrainian woman has arrived in Poland with her cat.
Ukrainian woman and her cat arrived to Poland as tens of thousands refugees from Ukraine enter Poland at border crossing of MedykaGetty Images
Scout organisations in Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia have been organising collections and helping with aid. Here a Polish scout and a train guard helps a lost girl on the train platform.
A train guard and a Polish scout help a lost little girl on the platform
The largest numbers of refugees have headed for Poland, with others entering Hungary, Moldova, Romania, and Slovakia. Here people organise aid donations inside a sports hall close to the border crossing point in Kroscienko, Poland.
Polish citizens organize individual packages from aid donations inside a sports hall located a few kilometers from the the border crossing point on February 27, 2022 in Kroscienko, Poland. According to the Polish border guard latest report ,more than 213, 000 people have crossed the border into Poland from Ukraine in the first four days of the Russian invasion.Getty Images
This school in Hungary has been turned into a temporary shelter for Ukrainians arriving in the country.
Temporary shelter at the school to accept people as they flee Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary.Getty Images
Many families have been travelling for days to reach the border. Many children had to leave many of their belongings behind so volunteers like these on the Ukrainian-Polish border have been giving out free toys.
Toys are distributed free for peoplechildren arriving from Ukraine after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka. Przemysl, PolandGetty Images
Toys are also given out to refugees arriving in Eastern Slovakia which also borders Ukraine.
Ukrainian children take free toys offered by Slovak volunteers after they crossed the border in Vysne Nemecke, eastern SlovakiaGetty Images

