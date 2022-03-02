War in Ukraine: Concerts, films and ballet cancelled in Russia

Getty Images

Lots of music artists have cancelled their tour dates in Russia because of the war in the Ukraine.

Fighting is taking place across large parts of the country with Russian forces trying to take control of the major cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The invasion has led to high profile music artists, including Louis Tomlinson and Yungblud, to cancel their upcoming tour dates in Russia.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has also cancelled its remaining UK tour dates because of the war.

Who has cancelled their performances so far?

Former One Direction singer, Louis Tomlinson, said his shows in Moscow, and in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv are postponed "until further notice".

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," he posted on social media.

Other bands and artists who have cancelled their shows include The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Bring Me The Horizon and Green Day.

One of the oldest and most famous ballet companies in the world, Bolshoi Ballet, were due to perform at The Royal Opera House in London this summer. The has now been cancelled.

What else has been cancelled?

Last week, it was announced by the organisers of the 2022 Eurovision competition that Russia would not be allowed to perform in this year's competition.

The organisers said the event promoted "international exchange and understanding", and that Russia's participation could damage the competition "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

Some of the biggest film companies in the world have said they won't release their films in Russian cinemas.

Warner Bros, Disney and Sony have all boycotted Russia, meaning films including The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius won't be released there.