Dancing on Ice: Who left the competition this week?

ITV Pictures

Dancing on Ice was back on our screens last night as the latest celebrity said goodbye to the competition.

It was the end of the road for actress Sally Dynevor who lost out to BMX racer Kye Whyte in the bottom two skate-off.

The actress, who is best known for playing Sally Webster in Coronation Street, becomes the sixth celebrity to leave the competition.

All of the judges decided to save Kye and his skate partner, Tippy Packard, following the skate-off.

The theme of the show was "prop week" and as part of Sally's performance she had to use a chair.

However, the judges criticised her performance, saying she spent too much time on the chair instead of skating.

Speaking after her elimination, Sally said: "I have had the time of my life. I've loved doing this show, it's been brilliant."

She also paid tribute to her skate partner, Matt Evers, saying: "Matt, honestly I couldn't have got through this without you, you've been such a strength to me, I'm going to miss you so much."

At the other end of the leader board, former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and his partner Vanessa Bauer received a perfect score of 40/40.

Every celebrity couple had to use a prop as part of their performance, and Brendan decided to use an umbrella.

Five other celebrities have already left they competition. They are former rugby player Ben Foden, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, singer Rachel Stevens, reality television star Liberty Poole and Happy Monday's performer Bez.