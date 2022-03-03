Red Nose Day: Get ready for the Red Nose and Spoon Race!

You might have done a egg and spoon races before at school - you might even be really good at them!

But do you think you could race with a Red Nose on a spoon... for four whole days?

Well, that's exactly what BBC Weather forecaster Owain Williams and TV presenter Angelica Bell are doing for Comic Relief this year!

Their epic battle will be taking place in the hilly Lake District, from Elterwater towards the finish line at Buttermere.

And its not just them - they'll be racing in teams of three, joined by people representing some of the projects Comic Relief supports.

Every weeknight on The One Show at 7pm from now, you can meet the teams and watch their legendary journey, until a winner is crowned live on The One Show sofa on Friday 11 March.

What else is going on to raise money for Comic Relief this year?

You might already be doing fundraisers at school for Comic Relief, and there's loads of other stuff to look out for between now and Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March.

Diving superstar Tom Daley took on an epic endurance challenge as he rowed, cycled, swam and ran his way from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford to his hometown of Plymouth.

Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief Fellow gold medallist, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds came to cheer Daley on during his 1,000m swim

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is rowing for five whole days from Monday 28 February to raise money for Comic Relief - and he's completely new to the sport!

He's going to be making a 100 mile trip from London to Burnley where he was born, navigating 100 miles of the nation's demanding, cold canals.

Comic Relief Jordan North is taking on a huge challenge

And on Red Nose Day itself, there will be loads of fun stuff to watch, all with the aim of raising money for Comic Relief, which helps people fight homelessness and poverty in the UK and all over the world.

In 2021 they made a massive £52,025,485 - do you think they'll beat it this year?

What are you getting up to for Comic Relief? Let us know in the comments!