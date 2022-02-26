World landmarks light up in support of Ukraine

Countries across the world have illuminated monuments and buildings in the colours of Ukraine’s flag - blue and yellow - to show support for the nation following the Russian invasion.
10 Downing Street in London is lit up in yellow and blue to show solidarity with Ukraine
PA Media
People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany against the invasion
Getty Images
London wasn’t the only spot in the UK to light up, as seen by the historic St George's Hall in Liverpool
PA Media
The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up in blue and yellow on Friday night. New York's newest skyscraper One Vanderbilt, pictured behind the Empire State Building, was also illuminated in the same colours.
Getty Images
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France has been lit up in the Ukrainian national colours. The monument will be illuminated in support of the Ukrainian people for three nights.
Getty Images
A torchlight procession took place outside the famous Colosseum in Rome, Italy as the monument was lit up in blue and yellow.