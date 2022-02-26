Eurovision: Russia banned from competing at 2022 Song Contest

BBC/Eurovision The competition is taking place in Italy this year after Maneskin won in 2021

Russia will no longer be allowed to take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said.

The EBU, which produces the event, said Russia's inclusion could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

This comes after Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, which countries around the world have widely condemned.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is due to take place in Turin, Italy on 14 May.

Eurovision/EBU/Twitter This was the statement the EBU made on Twitter on Friday

Lots of other events have been affected by the invasion - the Champions League final has been moved from Russia to France, and the Ski World Cup events due to take place in Russia have all been cancelled.

The EBU at first said that Russia would be allowed to compete, calling Eurovision a "non-political cultural event".

This made lots of other countries that take part very angry - Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands all called for Russia to be banned from competing.

Finland even said they wouldn't send an act this year if a Russian act was going to be there.

Getty Images Manizha was Russia's entry at last year's Eurovision Song Contest

The EBU reversed their decision, saying Russia wouldn't be allowed to have an entry.

The UK government's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said of the decision on social media: "Eurovision stands for freedom, unity and respect between countries - watched and enjoyed by tens of millions around the world. Glad to see Eurovision taking action and kicking Russia out."

It's taking place in Italy this year, after pop-rock band Maneskin won in 2021.

Russia had not announced its act for the contest, which it last won in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing Believe.

In recent years, it has been one of the strongest Eurovision performers, with five top five finishes in the past decade.