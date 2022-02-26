play
Watch Newsround

Eurovision: Russia banned from competing at 2022 Song Contest

Last updated at 09:55
comments
View Comments (7)
Graham-Norton-with-Eurovision-logo.BBC/Eurovision
The competition is taking place in Italy this year after Maneskin won in 2021

Russia will no longer be allowed to take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said.

The EBU, which produces the event, said Russia's inclusion could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".

This comes after Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, which countries around the world have widely condemned.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is due to take place in Turin, Italy on 14 May.

EBU statement on Russia's involvement in EurovsionEurovision/EBU/Twitter
This was the statement the EBU made on Twitter on Friday

Lots of other events have been affected by the invasion - the Champions League final has been moved from Russia to France, and the Ski World Cup events due to take place in Russia have all been cancelled.

The EBU at first said that Russia would be allowed to compete, calling Eurovision a "non-political cultural event".

This made lots of other countries that take part very angry - Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands all called for Russia to be banned from competing.

Finland even said they wouldn't send an act this year if a Russian act was going to be there.

ManizhaGetty Images
Manizha was Russia's entry at last year's Eurovision Song Contest

The EBU reversed their decision, saying Russia wouldn't be allowed to have an entry.

The UK government's Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said of the decision on social media: "Eurovision stands for freedom, unity and respect between countries - watched and enjoyed by tens of millions around the world. Glad to see Eurovision taking action and kicking Russia out."

It's taking place in Italy this year, after pop-rock band Maneskin won in 2021.

Russia had not announced its act for the contest, which it last won in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing Believe.

In recent years, it has been one of the strongest Eurovision performers, with five top five finishes in the past decade.

More like this

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

The Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg

Champions League final moved from Russia after invasion of Ukraine

Biden Boris

Ukraine: How UK, US and the rest of the world reacted

Your Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Good,
    Putin deserves this

  • I sort of feel bad for Russia about this. Their leader is trying to gain power and wealth for himself and no one else whilst he is affecting the lives of so many people. It isn’t their fault that Putin is doing this but I get why countries wouldn’t feel comfortable sending someone on the show.

  • Good! I am the biggest Eurovision fan EVER!
    The UK don't usually do very well! Sadly!

    🇨🇮🇬🇧🇩🇪🇪🇦🇮🇹

    • galaxygirl500 replied:
      Same. Unfortunately U.K. don’t do well

  • Is uk still taking part ?

    • History-Lover replied:
      Yes, because its in Italy

Top Stories

Smoke rises after recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022.

Citizens in Ukraine's capital Kyiv urged to stay at home

comments
153
vladimir-putin.

Who is Vladimir Putin?

comments
68
A Ukrainian mother walks with her daughter along the road from the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary,

What are other countries doing to help Ukraine?

comments
30
Newsround Home