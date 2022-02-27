Plastic pollution: Shropshire council ban releasing balloons into the sky

Cocoon/Getty Shropshire joins over 80 other councils across the UK that have also banned balloon and lantern releases

Shropshire Council have announced that they are banning people from letting go of balloons or lanterns into the sky.

The council are also calling on the government to make this the law across the whole of the UK.

Marine Conservation Society, a group that fights for the protection of our oceans, have also called for a UK-wide ban on balloons and sky lanterns.

They have a campaign called Don't Let Go, which aims to make releasing balloons into the environment illegal.

Shropshire Councillor Simon Harris, made the proposal, saying the measure would help "improve the environment that we live in", as well as protecting wildlife.

Around 80 councils across the UK have banned balloons and lantern releases.

Releasing lanterns into the air or onto water is a popular activity at some festivals

Why is it a problem to release balloons and lanterns into the environment?

The Marine Conservation Society launched the Don't Let Go campaign to encourage people to stop releasing balloons and lanterns into the sky.

It's because they're often made of plastic, and end up in the oceans or on beaches, creating litter that lasts for a really long time - even balloons marketed as 'biodegradable' can last up to four years in and around the sea, according to the charity.

This can be really dangerous for animals that live in or near our oceans.

The Society say they've seen reports of dolphins, whales, turtles and seabirds with balloons in their stomachs.

The Marine Conservation Society say sea turtles are at particular risk

"Many people don't know that balloons and lanterns pose these threats to wildlife," the Marine Conservation Society say on their website.

"While anyone knowingly throwing litter on the ground could be fined, letting go of a balloon or a lantern, which is just as problematic, isn't treated in the same way.

"We don't want to stop people having fun - we just want to protect our vulnerable marine species and reduce litter."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in the UK government said: "Sky lanterns pose a danger to our precious environment and wildlife. That's why we have provided local authorities with the power to restrict their use and many have already put measures in place.

"We consider the current voluntary and regulatory regime - which is supported by safety guidance - to be effective and proportionate."

