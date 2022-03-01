World Book Day: Send us your pictures of you in costume

These were some of the amazing costumes you guys came up with last year!

Have you got your costume ready for World Book Day?

It happens every year but this year the special event will take place on Thursday 3 March and we want to know what you'll be dressing up as!

It's the 25th anniversary of World Book Day - an international event to celebrate books, authors and encourage young people to discover the joy of reading.

The aim is to help everyone to understand how enjoyable reading is, with vouchers given out to help make sure each child can have a book of their own.

You can send us your pictures using the form below or get your parents to send them in here .

World Book Day is run by a charity funded by publishers & booksellers in the UK & Ireland.

It takes place in more than 100 countries all over the world, although some countries actually celebrate it in April.

There will be a special BBC Teach Live Lesson at 11am on the day, as well as lots of other fun things to look forward to.

Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell will be hosted by rapper MC Grammar live from the Cambridge Theatre - home of Matilda the Musical, with the events all on a live-streamed from the World Book Day website.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to write a great book, with Children's Laureate Lauren Child

The celebrations will also feature Chris Riddell, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Allen Fatimaharan, Hannah Lee and other special guests to be announced.

World Book Day have been working with long-term partners Roald Dahl Story Company, Royal Shakespeare Company and Puffin to ensure children everywhere can join in the fun.

You can even get a taste of the action on Wednesday 2 March with authors Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola, Joanna Nadin and Rikin Parekh, Nadia Shireen, Simon Farnaby and Michael Morpurgo all joining a special event to help think about books as a way to imagine the impossible.

Let us know which character you will be dressing up as in the comments and send us your pictures too!