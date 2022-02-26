Ukraine crisis: How has sport reacted to the Ukraine invasion?

Quality Sport Images/Getty Poland's captain Robert Lewandowski said he couldn't imagine playing against the Russian side while the invasion continues

Poland have said they will refuse to play their football World Cup qualifier match against Russia, because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza has said the team "does not intend" to play the game, which was due to take place on 24 March in Moscow.

Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich and Poland forward, said on social media this is "the right decision" and they "can't pretend that nothing is happening".

This is one of many big sports events which have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read on to find out how else the world of sport has reacted to the invasion.

World Cup Qualifiers

Christopher Pike/Getty The World Cup is being held in Qatar this year

Lewandowski, who is his country's all-time highest goalscorer, added: "I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who plays for Italian champions Juventus, said his "conscience" would not let him play.

Other members of the Poland squad, including Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich and Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, posted messages on social media which outlined their position.

"It is not an easy decision but there are more important things than football," read the collective statement.

Fifa - the organisation that runs the World Cup - have said they will continue to monitor the situation and "updates in relation to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers will be communicated in due course."

They've also called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, saying "violence is never a solution", and have expressed solidarity with people affected by the conflict.

Champions League

Getty Images The match was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg

Uefa (Union of European Football Associations), the group who run the Champions League, announced the 2022 Champions League final will now be played in France instead of Russia.

The match was supposed to take place in St Petersburg, a big city in Russia, on 28 May.

It will now be played in France's capital Paris, in the Stade de France stadium which is home of the French national team.

Following Uefa's move, a Russian government spokesperson said: "It's a shame that such a decision has been made."

Europa League

At the same meeting where Uefa made the Champions League announcement, they also ordered Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams to play their home matches away from the region.

Spartak Moscow are the only Russian team left in European club competition this season and have been drawn against German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Spartak, along with other Russian and Ukrainian sides, will "be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice", said Uefa.

This means that all home matches will now need to take place in other countries, away from the conflict.

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty The Russian Grand Prix was due to take place on 25 September in Sochi

The F1 Grand Prix that was supposed to be held on 25 September in Sochi has now been cancelled.

In a statement, F1 said they'd agreed "that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances".

They they were sad and shocked by what is happening in Ukraine, and they hoped the situation would be resolved peacefully soon.

Ski World Cups

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty The Japanese Ski team, pictured here at the recent Beijing Winter Olympics, had already pulled out of the events

Five World Cup events due to take place in Russia have been cancelled, the International Ski Federation (FIS) have announced.

"FIS has decided that in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup, that all remaining World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia between now and the end of the 2021-22 season will be cancelled or moved to another location," it said in a statement.

The Ski Cross World Cup and Aerials World Cup were supposed to be held this weekend in Sunny Valley and Yaroslavl in Russia.

Two Ski Jumping World Cup events in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky were due to take place in March, and Tyumen was going to host the Cross Country World Cup. None of these will now take place.

This comes after countries such as Japan, Canada and Australia all pulled out of these events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.