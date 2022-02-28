Covid in Scotland: Classroom masks rule and vaccine passports end

In Scotland, more coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

Secondary school pupils will no longer have to wear face coverings in the classroom - but they will be required in corridors.

And the vaccine passport scheme, which was needed to get into large events and showed whether someone had been vaccinated or if they had a negative Covid test, has also come to an end.

All remaining legal coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, including the wearing of face masks, are expected to be lifted on 21 March.

Getty Images

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will move away from legal restrictions, relying instead on vaccines, treatments and "good public health behaviours".

Under new guidance, pupils and staff no longer have to wear masks in the classrooms, but those who want to still can. However, face coverings should continue to be worn in "indoor communal areas", the guidance says.

In recent months assemblies may have been a bit different, but now the restrictions that were in place have been removed. The government encourages schools to still consider physical distancing, ventilation and use of face coverings where possible.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the new guidance on masks was a "positive milestone".

"We must not to forget that Covid-19 has not gone away - we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution," she says.