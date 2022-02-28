Ukraine Crisis: Global protests in pictures

People from countries all around the world have been attending marches and protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
People came together in Amsterdam, the Netherlands holding banners and flags.
Getty Images
Crowds protested in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany. Over the weekend at least 100,000 people gathered in the centre of Berlin to their show support for Ukraine. Many were dressed in yellow and blue, the same colours that are on the Ukrainian flag.
Getty Images
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France was lit up in the Ukrainian national colours. The monument was illuminated in support of the Ukrainian people for three nights.
Getty Images
In Chicago, USA thousands of protesters came together outside a church in a Ukrainian neighbourhood in the city.
Getty Images
Here, a child is wrapped in a Ukrainian flag during a protest in Seoul, South Korea
Getty Images
Thousands attended a protest in Trafalgar Square in London over the weekend, including many Russian people. Sophie, 24, whose family comes from Moscow says she feels it is "important" for Russians abroad to "come out" and show support.
EPA
In the city of Salerno, Italy, people held banners during a demonstration against the war in Ukraine on 27 February. Pope Francis has announced 2 March as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for "peace in Ukraine" and invites Catholics to take part. Fasting is where you from hold back from eating food and sometimes drink for religious reasons.
Getty Images
In Bangkok, Thailand, protests took place outside of the Russian embassy.