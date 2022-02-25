play
What is life now like for people in Ukraine?

The world was shocked when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with reports of explosions and fighting in the country's capital Kyiv.

Many countries, including the UK, have condemned this and have called for an end to the fighting. The two countries have a long and complicated history.

Several European countries bordering Ukraine are already preparing for the arrival of refugees and are offering help.

De-Graft and Ricky take a look at what life is now like for the people of Ukraine.

If you're upset by what's going on in the news at the moment, read our guide.

