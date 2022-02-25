play
Ukraine: What are other countries doing to help?

Last updated at 16:44
A Ukrainian mother walks with her daughter along the road from the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing near Beregsurany, Hungary,Getty Images
This mother and daughter are heading towards the Hungarian-Ukrainian border to escape the fighting

Charities have been calling on the UK government to do more to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded the country on Thursday thousands of people have left their homes to get to areas where they think they will be safe, while some have seen their homes destroyed.

A United Nations refugee agency spokesperson said at least 100,000 people have already fled their homes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the humanitarian impact of the conflict "threatens to be enormous", and added that the UK needed to do everything it could to stabilise Ukraine's economy and support its government.

Cars sit at a standstill as people try to leave the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Getty Images
Cars came to a standstill as people tried to leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

Many people have been leaving Ukraine either by car or on foot, trying to cross the border into nearby countries like Poland and Hungary.

There are no flights out of Ukraine, with planes grounded, and the Russian army fighting to take control of major airports, like Kyiv's international airport.

Long queues of cars have been seen piling up towards Ukraine's borders.

This has led to heavy traffic jams, and bus and train services have been overwhelmed with the amount of people trying to travel.

UN aid agencies said on Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine, which could drive even more people - up to five million - to flee abroad.

What are Ukraine's closest neighbours doing?
Ukrainian refugees seen at train station in Przemysl, Poland on February 24, 2022.Getty Images
Families have been getting the train to Poland - these children have arrived at a station in Poland

European countries bordering Ukraine have been preparing for the arrival of refugees.

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, said she was prepared to help tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

Hungary and Slovakia also say they are ready to welcome refugees and are sending extra troops to manage people arriving at crossings set up on their borders with Ukraine.

Poland's health minister said they were setting up reception points on the border and hospitals are preparing beds for wounded Ukrainians.

Many thousands of people have already crossed into neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland.

But Ukraine has a large population of 44 million people, which is far bigger than many of its neighbours.

Some charities are now calling for larger countries to also step in and offer sanctuary to those forced out of their homes.

They are welcomed with food and drinks by Romanian volunteers, as well as with free transport and accommodation.Getty Images
Those arriving into Romania have been welcomed with food and drinks by Romanian volunteers, as well as with free transport and accommodation
What about the UK?

Charities, including Save The Children and Amnesty International, have urged the UK government to welcome refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

In a letter to The Times newspaper, they said: "The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary."

The Home Office has said its priority are British nationals and their families, but that it would work with international partners on issues including migration as the situation develops.

  • I'm literally so scared
    Message from Newsround

    We're sorry to hear that you are going through a difficult time. It could really help to talk to someone about how you are feeling. You can confide in any trusted adult such as a parent, relative or teacher, but if there is no one you feel you can speak to, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11 Calls are free, confidential and will not show up on any bill. You can also visit the Childline website at childline.org.uk, and there is a free Childline app you can download called For Me.

    Do try to speak to someone as soon as possible. You might be surprised to find out how much better you feel when you share your feelings.

    Newsround

  • Honestly if there’s a war in the uk best thing to do is not panic and carry on with normal worst case scenarios are almost usually all rare. Just focus on things that make you happy even if there’s a war, because trust me I doubt the worst case scenarios will happen 💙💛I’m not worried about a war worrying will make things worse

