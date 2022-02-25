Ukraine: What are other countries doing to help?

Getty Images This mother and daughter are heading towards the Hungarian-Ukrainian border to escape the fighting

Charities have been calling on the UK government to do more to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded the country on Thursday thousands of people have left their homes to get to areas where they think they will be safe, while some have seen their homes destroyed.

A United Nations refugee agency spokesperson said at least 100,000 people have already fled their homes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the humanitarian impact of the conflict "threatens to be enormous", and added that the UK needed to do everything it could to stabilise Ukraine's economy and support its government.

Getty Images Cars came to a standstill as people tried to leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

Many people have been leaving Ukraine either by car or on foot, trying to cross the border into nearby countries like Poland and Hungary.

There are no flights out of Ukraine, with planes grounded, and the Russian army fighting to take control of major airports, like Kyiv's international airport.

Long queues of cars have been seen piling up towards Ukraine's borders.

This has led to heavy traffic jams, and bus and train services have been overwhelmed with the amount of people trying to travel.

UN aid agencies said on Friday that fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine, which could drive even more people - up to five million - to flee abroad.

What are Ukraine's closest neighbours doing?

Getty Images Families have been getting the train to Poland - these children have arrived at a station in Poland

European countries bordering Ukraine have been preparing for the arrival of refugees.

Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, said she was prepared to help tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

Hungary and Slovakia also say they are ready to welcome refugees and are sending extra troops to manage people arriving at crossings set up on their borders with Ukraine.

Poland's health minister said they were setting up reception points on the border and hospitals are preparing beds for wounded Ukrainians.

Many thousands of people have already crossed into neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland.

But Ukraine has a large population of 44 million people, which is far bigger than many of its neighbours.

Some charities are now calling for larger countries to also step in and offer sanctuary to those forced out of their homes.

Getty Images Those arriving into Romania have been welcomed with food and drinks by Romanian volunteers, as well as with free transport and accommodation

What about the UK?

Charities, including Save The Children and Amnesty International, have urged the UK government to welcome refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

In a letter to The Times newspaper, they said: "The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary."

The Home Office has said its priority are British nationals and their families, but that it would work with international partners on issues including migration as the situation develops.