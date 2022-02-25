Ukraine crisis: Capital city Kyiv under attack from Russia

Getty Images Hundreds of people have been taking shelter in underground metro stations in cities in Ukraine

Ukraine's capitol city Kyiv is under attack from Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the city, and other parts of the country, had been hit by Russian missiles early on Friday morning.

Kyiv is home to around 2.8 million people, and since the fighting started the United Nations (UN) has said that around 100,000 people have fled their homes, but most Ukrainians have stayed, sheltering in bunkers and underground metro stations.

Leaders around the world expressed their shock and anger at the large-scale attack by Russian forces - which took place by land, air and sea.

The UK, EU and other allies said they would bring in tough new sanctions to punish Moscow - the capital of Russia - but said they would not send in troops.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the country has been trying to fend off attacks from three separate areas - the north, south and east of the country.

One battle took place at the radioactive Chernobyl nuclear site in the north, which was lost to Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's strikes had targeted military bases and areas where people live.

Previously Russia said it would not aim strikes at areas where people live.

This latest action from Russia comes after months of tensions between the two countries, as Russia moved lots of soldiers to its border with Ukraine.

How have people around the world reacted?

Getty Images Russian protestors in Pushkinskaya Square in Russia

Thousands of Russian people who don't agree with President Putin's decision to go to war have been protesting in the streets in cities across the country - and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky have been having talks about ways to support the Ukrainian government and Mr Johnson promised to do "all he can".

The PM told the Ukrainian leader: "Know this Volodymyr, we believe Putin will fail and this is now a key objective of the UK government."

The EU, Australia, and Japan have all said they will bring in new sanctions against Russia on Friday which would affect Russian banks, companies, and wealthy business leaders.

Many countries have also said they will lend aid - such as food and medical supplies, as well as military supplies to Ukrainian forces.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he called the Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to end the attack, and the call was "frank, direct, quick".