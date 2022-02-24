Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine.

The two countries have a long complex history, Ricky takes a look at the background to the attack.

Ukraine became independent in 1991, before then it was dominated by Russia.

Before the attack Russia made demands including a promise that Ukraine would not join Nato.

Nato is a group of countries which includes the US and the UK, which promises to defend each other if they are attacked.

Historically, Russia and countries that are a part of Nato (such as the UK and the US) have not always got on.

Many people in Ukraine want the country to join Nato to avoid being dominated by Russia.