Dinosaurs: Dippy due to return to Natural History museum after tour

PA Media Dippy first visited Dorset County Museum in 2018

Dippy the dinosaur is due to return to the Natural History Museum after a four-year tour of the UK.

The replica model of a diplodocus was seen by more than two million people across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

The 26-metre-long model will be back on display at the Natural History Museum in May for six months as part of an exhibition.

The Diplodocus species lived sometime between 156 and 145 million years ago and belongs to a group called sauropods, meaning 'lizard feet'

Dippy was the first diplodocus to go on display anywhere in the world when it was gifted to the Museum in 1905.

King Edward VII expressed a desire to have his own diplodocus while visiting the home of the American industrialist Andrew Carnegie.

Mr Carnegie then created a cast replica for the King from the bones of a diplodocus he owned.

Dippy has been a popular attraction at the museum ever since.

For its nationwide tour, Dippy had to be taken apart and cleaned bit by bit before being carefully transported.

Getty Images Specialists at Glasgow's Kelvingrove museum and art gallery carefully piece Dippy together

The dinosaur, which started its tour at Dorset County Museum on the Jurassic coast, made its last stop at Norwich Cathedral.

The exhibition at the Natural History Museum runs from 27 May until December 2022.