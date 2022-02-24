Ukraine: How UK, US and the rest of the world reacted

Getty Images There have been protests around the world following Russia's acts of aggression towards its neighbour Ukraine

Leaders from across the world have been reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden are among the leaders condemning the action.

Russian forces launched a major military assault on Ukraine on Thursday morning, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

Even though an attack of some kind has been expected for several months there is still a widespread sense of shock about what has happened around the world.

The US, EU, UK and Japan have imposed financial penalties, called sanctions, against leading Russians and Russian banks.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson says that after 4am UK time he spoke to President Zelensky of Ukraine to offer the support of the UK.

This is what he and other world leaders have been saying.

United Kingdom

Mr Johnson has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed a "tidal wave of violence" against Ukraine and that "massive package" of sanctions will be introduced against Russia.

Getty Images

The Prime Minister added that the UK was one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weapons to help Ukraine.

He said that the UK "cannot and will not just look away" at Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attack on Ukraine.

The PM said President Vladimir Putin had launched a "vast invasion by land, by sea and by air" without provocation.

Reuters President Putin announced the military attack on Ukraine in a pre-recorded TV address

The PM will outline new sanctions against Russia in the Commons at 5pm UK time.

In a pre-recorded TV statement, Mr Johnson said Ukraine was not some faraway country, but one "that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny".

He said the UK and the world could not allow that freedom "just to be snuffed out".

Getty Images Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, has been with Boris Johnson this week

Addressing the Ukrainian people directly, Mr Johnson said: "In this moment of agony, we're with you, we're praying for you and your families and we are on your side".

The prime minister also wanted to reassure the British public, pledging to do "everything to keep our country safe" and work with allies "for however long it takes" to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

United States

Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would respond to the invasion in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

"The world will hold Russia accountable," he added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the Russian attack on Ukraine is a "turning point" in European history.

In a televised address to the nation, he says France will stand by Ukraine's side.

Macron added that Russia's actions will have "durable and deep" consequences for the continent.

European Union

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stood with Ukraine.

The EU's 27 leaders are due to hold an emergency summit meeting later on Thursday.

Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)

Getty Images NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking following Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Nato has released a statement condemning "Russia's horrifying attack on Ukraine" calling it "entirely unjustified and unprovoked."

The defence alliance, which counts the UK, US and many European countries as members, has also condemned Belarus for "enabling" the attack.

Getty Images Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are close allies with Belarus allowing Russian troops to enter its country to access Ukraine's northern border

"This renewed attack is a grave violation of international law, including the UN Charter," Nato said. "It constitutes an act of aggression against an independent peaceful country."

Countries in Eastern Europe prepare to help Ukrainians

Several European countries bordering Ukraine are already preparing for the arrival of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Getty Images The first migrants from Ukraine have begun entering Poland

Poland is setting up reception points on its border and its hospitals are preparing beds for wounded Ukrainians, says the country's health ministry.

Hungary and Slovakia both say they are ready to welcome refugees and are sending extra troops to manage the likely influx at additional crossings set up on their borders with Ukraine.

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, urged: "Please let's have compassion and understanding for them."

Getty Images

As cars queued on Ukraine's border with Moldova, the country's pro-EU president, Maia Sandu said she was declaring a state of emergency and was prepared to give help to tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda also said he was signing a state of emergency to be approved by parliament.

Getty Images President of Estonia Alar Karis tweeted his support for Ukraine after Russia's actions earlier this week

He announced plans to send army to defend its borders in response to "possible disturbances and provocations due to large military forces massed in Russia and Belarus".

Meanwhile Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia - which borders Russia - has told BBC News "we're gonna help Ukraine with all the means that we can" including political support and by sending weapons.

Preident Kallas said "we must do everything at EU and Nato level for this aggression not to expand."

She has advised Estonians to stay calm and says there is no threat currently on Estonian borders.