Platinum Jubilee: Beacons to be lit to celebrate Queen's 70 years on throne

Charities, including the National Trust and Girlguiding, plan to light community beacons to honour the Queen as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

A beacon is a fire that is lit in a high position somewhere - they are often used to celebrate a special event.

It's now less than 100 days until the Queen's Jubilee gets underway.

Beacon lighting has been used to mark important royal events over the years, including the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for 60 years on the throne.

For the first time, beacons will also be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The principal beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Bruno Peek, leader of the beacon lighting, says the aim is to involve charities and communities up and down the country.

What is a Jubilee? Royal jubilees celebrate significant moments in the life and reign of monarchs. Very few British monarchs have reigned for more than 50 years. So far, the Queen has celebrated her: Silver Jubilee (25-year reign) Golden Jubilee (50-year reign) Diamond Jubilee (60-year reign)

The Queen joined Girlguiding as a guide over 80 years ago and so has special links to the charity.

Angela Salt, Chief Executive of Girlguiding, said: "Her Majesty The Queen has a long-standing personal history with Girlguiding and we are very excited to be involved in the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

A ballot for tickets to a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace has also opened. Ten thousand free tickets are now available for the Platinum Party at the Palace on 4 June.

The Queen's 70 years on the throne will also be celebrated with an extended bank holiday from 2 - 5 June.

