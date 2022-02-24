Jason Kenny: Team GB's most successful Olympian retires

Reuters

Britain's most successful Olympian, Jason Kenny, has announced he's retiring from racing and moving into a coaching role with British Cycling.

Kenny who took part in high speed cycling, won seven gold medals and two silvers across four Olympic games.

He says that a "massive part of" him would love to get involved in the next Olympics, Paris 2024, but "the opportunity at British Cycling to be a coach might not be there in three years."

Kenny overtook his friend and former sprint cyclist Chris Hoy's British Olympic record last year.

Record-breaking Olympic couple

PA Media Laura and Jason got married in 2016

The cycling star is married to fellow Olympian and sprint cyclist Laura Trott.

Last year, Laura also became a record breaker as the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics.

Between them the pair have won TWELVE Olympic gold medals!

"I'll be hopefully less tired all the time"

Getty Images Jason Kenny was 20 when he went to his first Olympic Games in 2008

Kenny hopes to be a "positive" coach, saying: "When I look back at the coaches who got the best out of me, they were positive. It's contagious when someone is positive.

"It's important we produce as many happy champions as we can. Everyone is here because they love the sport. We want to nurture that. We don't want people walking away hating cycling."

Kenny says he'll "hopefully be less tired all the time" and that he's looking forward to having pasties for lunch! Yummy!