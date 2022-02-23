Countries around the world have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

World leaders like the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have spoken out against these actions, and put sanctions in place to punish Russia.

BBC Reporter James Waterhouse is in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and has sent us this report.

