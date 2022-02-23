Snow and lightning set to hit parts of the UK

Matty Williamson A lightning storm in 2020

Parts of the UK are bracing themselves for strong winds, heavy snow and lightning.

A yellow weather warning for snow and lightning is in place for Wednesday and Thursday in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where some areas could see up to 10cm of snowfall.

North-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland also have a yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: BBC Weather presenter Simon King tells us what is causing all this wind

This level of alert means there will potentially be disruption to travel and power cuts in those areas.

Despite these warnings, the bad weather has not been named as a storm - Storm Gladys would be the next on the list.

This is because storms usually only get their names if they're assigned amber or red weather warnings.

This bad weather comes after a record-breaking three named storms in a week: Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

These storms caused major flooding across the UK, and lots of damage to trees and buildings.

14 severe flood warnings are still in place along the River Severn in Worcestershire, where water levels continue to rise.