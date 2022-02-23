play
Watch Newsround

Ricky explains what's going on between Russia and Ukraine

The UK and US are among several countries who have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine.

It is after he ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.

World leaders like the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have spoken out against these actions, and put sanctions in place to punish Russia.

Ricky has been explaining what's going on.

Watch more videos

Ricky explains what's going on between Russia and Ukraine
Video

Ricky explains what's going on between Russia and Ukraine

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Why do we like getting likes online?
Video

Why do we like getting likes online?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck
Video

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck

Check out the new tech in classrooms!
Video

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Check out the new games releasing this year
Video

Check out the new games releasing this year

Big blockbuster movies this year
Video

Big blockbuster movies this year

Top tips for garden birdwatching
Video

Top tips for garden birdwatching

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming
Video

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world
Video

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school
Video

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!
Video

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top Stories

Putin

Putin under pressure over Russian actions in Ukraine

comments
US women's soccer team

US women's football team get equal pay

comments
James Barnes-Miller in 2018
image

ParalympicsGB team for 2022 Winter Games revealed

Newsround Home