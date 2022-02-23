The UK and US are among several countries who have criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his actions in Ukraine.

It is after he ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.

World leaders like the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden have spoken out against these actions, and put sanctions in place to punish Russia.

Ricky has been explaining what's going on.